Barclays Increases CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $140.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $113.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.63 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.88.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $129.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of -39.81 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.94.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $2,845,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,919,702.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Tony W. Ho sold 23,551 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total value of $3,514,515.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 327,703 shares of company stock valued at $53,944,533. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

