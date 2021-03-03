Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.31.

CDNS opened at $142.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.57 and a 200 day moving average of $120.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $6,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,218,031.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $514,370.30. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 289,744 shares in the company, valued at $37,999,925.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,222 shares of company stock worth $19,498,779 over the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,925,000 after acquiring an additional 352,565 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $585,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

