NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) PT Raised to $175.00

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.56.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $153.09 on Monday. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $194.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 805.78 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.82.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. NovoCure’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NovoCure will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $11,006,638.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $389,267.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,628.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,708 shares of company stock worth $44,534,861 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

