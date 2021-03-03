NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.25 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Friday, January 29th.

NG opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 63.25, a quick ratio of 63.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58. NovaGold Resources has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.50 and a beta of 0.64.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 123,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $1,279,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $10.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NG. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 193.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 73,434 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 48,401 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 162.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,567 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 43,084 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the third quarter worth about $143,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 2.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 165,631 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,588,789 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $161,569,000 after buying an additional 625,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.19% of the company’s stock.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

