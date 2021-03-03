Head-To-Head Contrast: Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Fury Gold Mines alerts:

8.7% of Fury Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Wheaton Precious Metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) -8.81 Wheaton Precious Metals $861.33 million 19.24 $86.14 million $0.56 65.86

Wheaton Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Fury Gold Mines. Fury Gold Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wheaton Precious Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Fury Gold Mines and Wheaton Precious Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00 Wheaton Precious Metals 0 6 8 0 2.57

Fury Gold Mines currently has a consensus price target of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 70.21%. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus price target of $55.30, indicating a potential upside of 49.95%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than Wheaton Precious Metals.

Volatility & Risk

Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheaton Precious Metals has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Wheaton Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75% Wheaton Precious Metals 37.30% 6.50% 5.56%

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals beats Fury Gold Mines on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.