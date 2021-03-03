The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HIG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $51.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.41.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

