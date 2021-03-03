Zacks: Analysts Expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.38 Million

Equities analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will report $140.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for 8X8’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.18 million and the lowest is $139.17 million. 8X8 reported sales of $121.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year sales of $527.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $526.80 million to $529.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $612.85 million, with estimates ranging from $606.00 million to $621.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.85 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. 8X8’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

EGHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.96.

In related news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $26,665.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,584.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 16,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $507,023.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,806.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,312 shares of company stock worth $2,530,739. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,486,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 178.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,251 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,864,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 531.0% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 223,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 187,666 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.50. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $39.17.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

