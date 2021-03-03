Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ONCY opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.75. Oncolytics Biotech has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $4.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.85.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.