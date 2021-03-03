Skillz (SKLZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Skillz to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.17. Skillz has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $46.30.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SKLZ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Skillz in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Skillz in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

