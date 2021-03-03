Ambient Water Co. (OTCMKTS:AWGI) Short Interest Up 796.0% in February

Ambient Water Co. (OTCMKTS:AWGI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 313,600 shares, a growth of 796.0% from the January 28th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,825,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Ambient Water stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Ambient Water has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01.

About Ambient Water

Ambient Water Corporation designs and builds air-to-water appliances for residential and commercial drinking water applications based on patented, patent pending, and proprietary technologies in the United States. The company's air-to-water technology systems produce water from the atmosphere by using a condensing surface and a proprietary filtration system that removes dust, airborne particles, and bacteria to generate drinking water.

