On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Sets New 52-Week High at $418.00

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 418 ($5.46) and last traded at GBX 415 ($5.42), with a volume of 58937 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 396 ($5.17).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 353.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 317.84. The company has a market cap of £708.57 million and a P/E ratio of -16.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Get On the Beach Group alerts:

In related news, insider Simon Cooper sold 3,900,000 shares of On the Beach Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.70), for a total transaction of £14,040,000 ($18,343,349.88).

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for On the Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On the Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.