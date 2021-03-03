Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Shares Gap Up to $4.69

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.69, but opened at $7.21. Apollo Endosurgery shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 41,683 shares trading hands.

APEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $162.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.07.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 30,954 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.71 per share, with a total value of $145,793.34. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 382,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,433.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEN. Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 76.9% in the third quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 919,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 9.5% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,043,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 90,405 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 121,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 900,730 shares during the period. 43.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile (NASDAQ:APEN)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

