Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Altimmune, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Altimmune in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chikere forecasts that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Altimmune’s FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Altimmune presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of Altimmune stock opened at $15.76 on Monday. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $585.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.09.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.67. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 659.33% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%.

In related news, Director Philip Hodges sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the third quarter worth about $193,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

