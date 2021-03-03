Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $220.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.71.

Shares of TXN opened at $174.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $160.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $181.80.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

