Morgan Stanley Lowers Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Price Target to $30.00

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 63.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Theravance Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH opened at $18.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.87. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.94. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $31.35.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $146,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,393.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 4,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 319,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,749,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 9.2% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.