The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Aaron’s in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Aaron’s’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01.

AAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Aaron’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $21.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.24. The Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $23.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in The Aaron’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The Aaron’s by 22.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter.

About The Aaron's

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform.

