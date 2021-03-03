Analysts Offer Predictions for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO)’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) in a research note issued on Sunday, February 28th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INE. Raymond James reduced their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$32.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$35.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$28.03.

Shares of INE opened at C$23.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.95. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$13.97 and a one year high of C$32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.59.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

