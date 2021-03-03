Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Lowered by Seaport Global Securities

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Welbilt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 1st. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Welbilt’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $320.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.56 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

Shares of NYSE:WBT opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 405.50 and a beta of 1.99. Welbilt has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Welbilt by 3,244.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

