Bausch Health Companies Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%.

BHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.23.

NYSE:BHC opened at $32.28 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $2,266,272.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 349,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,936,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHC. Icahn Carl C acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,689,000. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,930,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,370,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,047,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

