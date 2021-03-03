Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Lifted by Analyst

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cross Country Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CCRN. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Benchmark raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $11.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.52 million, a PE ratio of -21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 281,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 63,558 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 787,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 150,316 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

