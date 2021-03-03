WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP) PT Raised to GBX 1,000

WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 940 ($12.28) price objective on WPP plc (WPP.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 745 ($9.73) target price on WPP plc (WPP.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 840 ($10.97) target price on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on WPP plc (WPP.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 888.18 ($11.60).

Shares of WPP opened at GBX 881.40 ($11.52) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 816.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 723.98. WPP plc has a 12-month low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 887.60 ($11.60). The stock has a market capitalization of £10.80 billion and a PE ratio of -4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

