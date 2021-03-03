Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.30

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.30 and traded as high as C$8.45. Victoria Gold shares last traded at C$8.30, with a volume of 136,122 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a P/E ratio of -13.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

In related news, Director John Charles Mcconnell bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 580,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,742,539.86. Also, Senior Officer Mark Ayranto sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$62,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,733,148.

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.