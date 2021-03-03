Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a decrease of 49.7% from the January 28th total of 104,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.9 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APYRF shares. CIBC upped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $48.00 to $47.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $43.50 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Shares of APYRF stock opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.91. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $43.25.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

