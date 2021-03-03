Jefferies Financial Group Comments on CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.18. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CTMX. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CytomX Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

NASDAQ CTMX opened at $8.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $385.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.74. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 139.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

