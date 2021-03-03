Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $2,550.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,170.57.

BKNG stock opened at $2,282.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $93.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.74, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,450.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,149.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,971.07.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $23.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Booking by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,691 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its position in Booking by 2,327.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $2,099,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $24,705,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Booking by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

