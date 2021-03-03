Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 79.60% from the company’s previous close. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

AVXL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anavex Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

AVXL stock opened at $13.92 on Monday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The firm has a market cap of $967.27 million, a P/E ratio of -30.93 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.13.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $1,842,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 20,194 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 10,156 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $693,000. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

