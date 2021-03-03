Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $54.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $64.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AGIO. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. SVB Leerink cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $48.92 on Monday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $58.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day moving average of $42.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.80.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.10). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.60) EPS. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 309.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

