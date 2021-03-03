Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BVRDF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

OTCMKTS:BVRDF opened at $27.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.22. Bureau Veritas has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $28.21.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.