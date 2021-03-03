Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BVRDF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

OTCMKTS:BVRDF opened at $27.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.22. Bureau Veritas has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $28.21.

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

