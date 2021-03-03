Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) and Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Critical Survey

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) and Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and Cedar Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexander & Baldwin 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cedar Realty Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

Alexander & Baldwin presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.49%. Cedar Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.14%. Given Alexander & Baldwin’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alexander & Baldwin is more favorable than Cedar Realty Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alexander & Baldwin and Cedar Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander & Baldwin $435.20 million 2.78 -$36.40 million N/A N/A Cedar Realty Trust $144.08 million 1.44 $1.08 million $2.97 5.13

Cedar Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alexander & Baldwin.

Dividends

Alexander & Baldwin pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Cedar Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Cedar Realty Trust pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alexander & Baldwin has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Cedar Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Alexander & Baldwin has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cedar Realty Trust has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alexander & Baldwin and Cedar Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander & Baldwin 2.85% 1.01% 0.53% Cedar Realty Trust -12.36% -5.13% -1.38%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.1% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alexander & Baldwin beats Cedar Realty Trust on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases. These core assets comprise nearly 72% of A&B's total assets. A&B's non-core assets include renewable energy generation facilities, approximately 27,000 acres of agricultural and conservation land and a vertically integrated paving business. A&B is achieving its strategic objective of becoming a Hawai'i-focused commercial real estate company by expanding and strengthening its Hawai'i CRE portfolio and monetizing non-core assets. Over its 150-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a leadership role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction, residential and commercial real estate industries.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

