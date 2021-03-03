Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $405.57.

Several analysts have commented on ROP shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 317.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 30,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after buying an additional 23,290 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Roper Technologies by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Roper Technologies by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in Roper Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $381.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $401.89 and a 200 day moving average of $410.54.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

