Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $322.92.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAD. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total transaction of $2,974,657.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,499.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $265,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,054 shares of company stock worth $10,729,532 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $374.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $351.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.00. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $55.74 and a 52 week high of $392.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

