Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Receives Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 217.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VYGR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $5.67 on Monday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.40.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.09. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $25,360.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,069.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $90,018.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

