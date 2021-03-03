Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Renaissance Capital raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.
NASDAQ YNDX opened at $67.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. Yandex has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $74.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.02.
Yandex Company Profile
Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.
