Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Renaissance Capital raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

Get Yandex alerts:

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $67.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. Yandex has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $74.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.02.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,894,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Yandex by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Yandex by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,311,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,968,000 after buying an additional 3,529,708 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Yandex by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 13,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Yandex by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 515,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,653,000 after buying an additional 97,129 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.