IMI (LON:IMI) PT Raised to GBX 1,400 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IMI (LON:IMI) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IMI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Liberum Capital raised shares of IMI to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,132.50 ($14.80).

IMI stock opened at GBX 1,306 ($17.06) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,291.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,155.52. IMI has a 1-year low of GBX 619.80 ($8.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,374 ($17.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of £3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

