Quartix Holdings plc (QTX.L) (LON:QTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Quartix Holdings plc (QTX.L) (LON:QTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
QTX stock opened at GBX 450 ($5.88) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 445.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 379.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £215.83 million and a PE ratio of 34.11. Quartix Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 202 ($2.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 494 ($6.45).
Quartix Holdings plc (QTX.L) Company Profile
