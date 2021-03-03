Quartix Holdings plc (QTX.L) (LON:QTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Quartix Holdings plc (QTX.L) (LON:QTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

QTX stock opened at GBX 450 ($5.88) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 445.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 379.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £215.83 million and a PE ratio of 34.11. Quartix Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 202 ($2.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 494 ($6.45).

Quartix Holdings plc (QTX.L) Company Profile

Quartix Holdings plc designs, develops, markets, and delivers vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Poland, Spain, Italy, Germany, and the United States. The company operates through two segment, Total Fleet and Insurance. It offers vehicle tracking devices, software, and services that provide real time vehicle tracking; timesheet reports; driving style reports; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; fleet management; real-time alerts; and customized tracking solutions and services.

