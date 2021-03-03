John Wiley & Sons (JW.B) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $491.01 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 2.03%.

Shares of NYSE JW.B opened at $53.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -77.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.26. John Wiley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.41.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

