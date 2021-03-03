argenx (ARGX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect argenx to post earnings of ($2.89) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $335.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of -70.93 and a beta of 1.00. argenx has a 52-week low of $103.75 and a 52-week high of $382.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.41.

Get argenx alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARGX. Guggenheim downgraded argenx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $421.00 price target (up previously from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. argenx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.67.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.