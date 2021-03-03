Identiv (INVE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of INVE stock opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. Identiv has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $13.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $204.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Identiv alerts:

In other news, Director Nina B. Shapiro sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Identiv in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Identiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.