Purple Innovation (PRPL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect Purple Innovation to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average of $29.62.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $2,229,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.