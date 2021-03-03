Research Analysts Set Expectations for Flowserve Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Flowserve in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Flowserve’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $985.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

FLS stock opened at $37.82 on Monday. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $42.54. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 11.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,451,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,351,000 after acquiring an additional 751,400 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,192,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,395,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,421,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,220,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,960,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

