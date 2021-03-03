Royal Bank of Canada Increases Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$36.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. CSFB lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.45.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

TSE CWB opened at C$33.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.75. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$15.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.86.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$236.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$229.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 2.5999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mario Vittorio Furlan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.11, for a total value of C$180,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$539,992.74.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.