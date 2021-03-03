Hudbay Minerals Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

HBM has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $10.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $8.25 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $7.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.57. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -5.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 355,028 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 201,611 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. ARP Americas LP raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 84.9% during the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 52,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 535,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 3.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 891,033 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 29,970 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

