Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for ICON Public Limited’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ICON Public in a report released on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.90. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ICON Public’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.94 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ICLR. UBS Group upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $207.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Truist raised shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICON Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.50.

ICON Public stock opened at $171.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.62. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $223.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $760.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. ICON Public’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,930,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 66,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after purchasing an additional 19,676 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 103,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ICON Public by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

