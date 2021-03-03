Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.93) Per Share (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.93) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.22) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.82.

Shares of GBT opened at $44.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day moving average of $50.98. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.39. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $36.49 and a one year high of $83.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,006,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 15,293 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 704,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,531,000 after buying an additional 48,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,041.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 341,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,794,000 after buying an additional 311,657 shares during the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

