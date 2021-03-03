IMI’s (IMIAY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IMIAY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IMI from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of IMI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. IMI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get IMI alerts:

Shares of IMI stock opened at $37.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.40. IMI has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.35.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.