ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ITVPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ITV from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ITVPY opened at $15.94 on Monday. ITV has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $16.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

