Peel Hunt Initiates Coverage on Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)

Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, February 12th. Liberum Capital raised Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Mail from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYMY opened at $12.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.14. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $13.40.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

