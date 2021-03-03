Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WTKWY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wolters Kluwer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $80.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Wolters Kluwer has a 12-month low of $58.05 and a 12-month high of $92.52.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Analyst Recommendations for Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.