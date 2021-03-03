Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WTKWY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wolters Kluwer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $80.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Wolters Kluwer has a 12-month low of $58.05 and a 12-month high of $92.52.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

