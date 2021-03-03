Andatee China Marine Fuel Services Co. (OTCMKTS:AMCF) Short Interest Down 83.7% in February

Andatee China Marine Fuel Services Co. (OTCMKTS:AMCF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 83.7% from the January 28th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of AMCF stock opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. Andatee China Marine Fuel Services has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.
About Andatee China Marine Fuel Services
