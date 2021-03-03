Andatee China Marine Fuel Services Co. (OTCMKTS:AMCF) Short Interest Down 83.7% in February

Andatee China Marine Fuel Services Co. (OTCMKTS:AMCF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 83.7% from the January 28th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AMCF stock opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. Andatee China Marine Fuel Services has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.

About Andatee China Marine Fuel Services

Andatee China Marine Fuel Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, storage, distribution, and trading of blended marine fuel oil for cargo and fishing vessels in the People's Republic of China. The company also produces customer specific products using its proprietary blending technology.

