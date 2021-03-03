Short Interest in Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) Drops By 54.2%

Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 157,700 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the January 28th total of 344,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

ANNMF opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82. Anima has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $3.82.

About Anima

Anima Holding S.p.A. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Italy. The firm offers various investment schemes and foreign SICAVs, and institutional and private pension funds, mutual funds, open-ended umbrella funds as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services.

